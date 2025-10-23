Nicki Minaj Viciously Mocks Gucci Mane's Wife Over Her Allergy Claim

2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer Nicki Minaj attends 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)
Gucci Mane may want to retract his past apology to Nicki Minaj because she's continuing her verbal assault on his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir.

Gucci Mane recently expressed gratitude toward Nicki Minaj for accepting his past apology. The legendary Atlanta rapper reportedly called her out in a then-Twitter rant back in 2013. "F*** jeezy. Tip. Gotti. Waka. Nicki minaj drake d a Wooh. frenchy 2 chainz coachk kkaior eminem oj rock Quavo takeoff cardo dam g," he reportedly said.

But after getting out of prison, he deeply apologized for his words and actions, which Nicki responded kindly too. "It was like a weight off my shoulders," Guwop told The Breakfast Club. However, their relationship is not in a good spot right now again, but it's nothing Gucci did wrong.

Instead, it's Nicki who's causing damage. That Breakfast Club interview, which was about the "Lemonade" MC's new book and album, Episodes, was done alongside his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir. She talked about their marriage, how she handles his mental health issues, and more.

This angered Minaj and has caused her to unleash on Keyshia, who she claims has been copying her for years. But it's not just that. The New York femcee is pointing out anything negative that she can find about her latest foe.

Nicki Minaj Keyshia Ka'Oir Beef

The Trinidadian artist went on an X Spaces late last night, clowning Keyshia for her swollen face during the aforementioned interview. "Notice she ain’t say she got bit by a bee or some sh*t that she had an allergic reaction. Notice she ain’t say that prior to that footage coming out," she began.

Nicki then mocked Keyshia Ka'Oir's Jamaican accent. "Like she didn’t wake up that morning and say, ‘Oh sh*t! My God, y’all, I got sting by a bee." "No b*tch," she continued. "It was when the footage came out that she seen her filter didn’t come with her outside that day, which is when the liar got to lying."

She concluded, "It was when she saw herself that she jumped. Haha, ya jumped. It was when she saw that the filler had stopped filling in that the liar got to doing what the liar is known to best do, b*tch."

Keyshia did refute that she had any cosmetic surgery done in a recent Instagram post after The Breakfast Club appearance. "PS I had an allergic reaction & my face was swollen during the #BreakfastClub interview but I still wanted to do it. It’s better now! Thank you," she wrote in part.

