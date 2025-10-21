Nicki Minaj targeted Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, in a fiery post on social media on Monday night after the two appeared on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club. On the show, they discussed their marriage and the rapper's new memoir, Episodes. Ka’oir spoke on how they work through the rapper's mental health challenges.

"Gucci wife has been trying to be me for years. Been dying for the spotlight for years. She’s there to keep Gucci sedated. Gucci hates Debra Antney. They don’t want Deb around me. She’s around me now," Minaj began on X (formerly Twitter). "Charlamane the fraud (Jay-z friend & business associate) using iHeartRadio for these disgusting ploys against innocent families. He was around Wendy b4 her life went to hell. The buck stops here baby. Bookmark this tweet."

From there, she issued a warning to anyone considering going against her. "Yall really do not understand who I really am. Bring it :) Let’s play. Yall wanted attention? Let’s do it," she wrote. "LAPD, where’s the evidence of my home being swatted with a toddler inside 4 times? Guns drawn. Republic Records, stand up for me. Any f*cking day now. You’ll regret it."

Gucci Mane "The Breakfast Club"

Speaking with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club, Keyshia Ka’oir explained that Gucci Mane suffers from schizophrenia and she revealed how she helps him deal with it. "I have a system," she said. "I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode. You realize you haven't known about any other episodes since September 13. That's because I control that. Because, you're not going on Instagram, you're not going on Twitter. It's deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that's why he hasn't had another one."