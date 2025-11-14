Deb Antney Accuses Gucci Mane Of Appearing “Drugged” On 'The Breakfast Club,' Slams Keyshia Ka’oir

Former manager Deb Antney is stirring controversy again, this time alleging that her former client Gucci Mane appeared "drugged up" during his recent interview on the radio show The Breakfast Club. She also issued a pointed critique of his wife and partner in the discussion, Keyshia Ka’oir, calling her out for what Antney describes as attention seeking.

In the audio clip making its rounds online, Antney reflects on the October sit-down of Gucci and Keyshia with The Breakfast Club, during which they addressed Gucci’s mental-health journey and schizophrenia diagnosis. "It just did not seem like him," Antney said. "But there’s many rumors about that relationship, period. That’s not him. In a million years, you wouldn’t get to make me believe that either he wasn’t drugged up or something wasn’t going on with him there. That’s just not him."

Deb Antney Speaks On Recent Gucci Mane Interview

She went further, pointing to Keyshia’s role as his wife: "She’s the handler," Antney said. She went on to question why Keyshia "came out nationally saying the stuff that she said about her husband." "That sounds like somebody that wants attention," she continued. "That’s seeking attention, and that threw her husband out on the chopping block. I don’t care what anybody says… This ain’t about them worrying about no damn mental health. This is them worrying about people trying to be on top."

Keyshia was asked about how she deals with his episodes when he has them. "I have a system," Ka’oir explained during the interview. "I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode."