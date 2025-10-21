Gucci Mane says he's had to cut off some of his friends who have taken advantage of him during schizophrenic episodes. He discussed how people have been able to get him to gift them expensive items during mental health episodes while appearing on The Breakfast Club on Monday.

The topic arose when Charlamagne Tha God compared Gucci's mental health struggles to Kim Kardashian's recent comments on being married to Kanye West. She claimed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that West would give her cars away when he was going through an episode. "I would like come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I'd come home and they'd all be gone if he was in an episode. And I'd be like, 'Oh, wait. Where's all our cars? Like, my new car?' And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends," she recalled.

Gucci admitted his situation was similar and recalled giving away expensive jewelry. “I gave away jewelry. Jewelry costs so much, I would give my friends jewelry,” he said. “They knew I wasn’t well, but they’d take it. They know something going on with me, but they’d take it.”

Gucci Mane "Episodes" Memoir

Before Gucci Mane's admission, his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, revealed how she helps him deal with his mental health struggles. "I have a system," she said. "I take his apps off his phone. First thing I do is delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I'm changing it because I don't need the public to know he's having an episode. You realize you haven't known about any other episodes since September 13. That's because I control that. Because, you're not going on Instagram, you're not going on Twitter. It's deleted. I control everything at home. And now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So, that's why he hasn't had another one."