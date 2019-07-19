deb antney
- MusicNicki Minaj Shouts Out Ex-Manager Deb AntneyNicki Minaj says Deb Antney always had her back.By Cole Blake
- MusicDeb Antney Net Worth 2024: What Is The Music Manager Worth?Highlighting Deb Antney's dynamic career in the music industry, from pioneering talent management to shaping a lasting legacy.By Rain Adams
- BeefGucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney ClaimsDeb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. By Aron A.
- MusicDeb Antney Recalls 50 Cent's Advice About Bad Business In Music IndustryDeb Antney praises 50 Cent for dropping gems on her. By Aron A.
- MusicDeb Antney Thought Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Would "Lock In"She speaks on artists paving the way for a new generation and hoping that Cardi & Nicki would be close.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDeb Antney Says OJ Da Juiceman Is A "Real Street Guy," Gucci Mane Isn'tThe music manager is also denying claims made by OJ last year.By Isaac Fontes
- Hip-Hop HistoryDeb Antney Claims Gucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki MinajDeb Antney claims Gucci Mane did not like Nicki Minaj because she refused to sleep with him. By Aron A.
- MusicFrench Montana Denies Rumors That Gucci Mane Finessed $5K From HimDeb Antney claims that Gucci took $5K from French & promised to lay a verse, but instead ran off with the money.By Erika Marie
- MusicWaka Flocka & OJ Da Juiceman Beef: "You & Yo Weak Ass Mama, F*ck Both Of Y'all"OJ made serious claims against Waka's mom Deb Antney & now, the two men have been trading insults online.By Erika Marie
- TVWaka Flocka Discusses Being "Broke" During PandemicThe rapper revealed that his version of broke may be another person's idea of being rich, but the pandemic took a hit on his finances.By Erika Marie
- MusicDeb Antney Didn't Know Nicki Minaj & Safaree Dated: "I Thought He Was A Gay Guy"When she worked with Nicki, she fully believed Safaree was her hype man and "helper."By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryGucci Mane Ran Off On French Montana With $5K, Claims Deb AntneyDeb Antney discusses Gucci Mane's issues with French Montana & says she thought Safaree was Nicki Minaj's "gay" friend.By Aron A.
- TVDeb Antney Supports Trump "Because What You See Is What You Get"She reveals her political leanings to son Waka Flocka in a clip from "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" and says she's not worried about her reputation.By Erika Marie
- TV"Growing Up Hip Hop ATL" Trailer Shows Deb Antney Supports TrumpThe teaser for next season also shows Bow Wow talking about becoming a dad once again while Da Brat has an altercation with Jhonni Blaze.By Erika Marie
- GramDeb Antney Removes Teen From Home After Video Shows Girl Being Abused By ParentsThe Georgia teen's father and stepmother recorded the teen being disciplined for her alleged behavior but were faced with backlash.By Erika Marie
- TVDeb Antney Blasts "LHHATL": "Disgraceful For Women" & "Men Look Horrible"Deb Antney isn't a fan of "Love & Hip Hop" after being featured on previous seasons of the VH1 hit show.By Erika Marie
- TVWaka Flocka Admits To Sometimes Feeling Like He Hates His WifeWaka Flocka shared that he wants to take back control of his life, and his arguments with Tammy Rivera sometimes make him feel as if he hates her.By Erika Marie
- GossipDeb Antney Won't Criticize Nicki Minaj Or Cardi B Because She's "Pro-Woman""Period."By Erika Marie
- BeefNicki Minaj Goes In On Ex-Manager: "You Thought I Was Some Brainless Ho"The two faced off after years of animosity.By Erika Marie
- MusicDeb Antney & Wooh Da Kid Were Involved In A Terrible Car AccidentThe car flipped over four times.By Erika Marie
- MusicDeb Antney Praises Nicki Minaj; Criticizes Today's Female RappersShe thinks female artists of today are "ego-trippin'."By Erika Marie