Gucci Mane has one of the most legendary careers in hip-hop. Whether or not you like his music, he’s had a heavy role in shaping the current landscape of hip-hop. Though artists like Waka Flocka, Young Thug, and Migos came up under his wing, perhaps, one of his most notable protegés is Nicki Minaj. However, Wop wasn’t the biggest fan of the Young Money rapper, according to Deb Antney.

Antney, Waka Flocka’s mom and founder of Mizay Entertainment, sat down with Math Hoffa and co. on My Expert Opinion. At one point in the interview, she said that Gucci Mane didn’t actually like Nicki Minaj, mainly because she refused to sleep with him.

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 17: Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj perform during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)

“You know what hurt me? Gucci couldn’t stand her,” she said. “He didn’t like Nicki. Because he couldn’t fuck her. He didn’t like her! But for you to give these big-ups to the shit that he did? That shit was crazy! He ain’t do nothing for you! He didn’t even like her!”

Though the two worked together on a few occasions, Antney said it was a task to get Gucci on a song with Nicki MInaj.

“He had a fit when I had her getting on a record,” she said. “But I wanted all of them to work together because we’re a family, so we all have to be together. It can’t be any of this.”

Ultimately, Antney questioned Gucci’s abilities as a record executive, as well as his business acumen. She accused Wop of being “selfish,” especially when it comes to signing artists.

“He’s very selfish,” Antney said. “He’s very much to himself. I don’t even understand how he gets to sign artists. I never let artists sign to other artists because they not gonna let them become bigger than them.”

Antney’s recollection of Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj’s relationship corroborates the latter’s claim following Wop’s infamous tweet storm. During the Twitter rant, Gucci alleged that he and Waka Flocka had sex with Nicki Minaj. “Me and waka fuck nikki minaj dats nothing,” he wrote. “Her intervention my dick in her throat I moved dat bitch to atl. Bitch u was sleepin n d car. Bitch. I pulled dat bitch off wayne bus.”

Nicki quickly denied that there was any truth behind Gucci’s claim, calling him a crack head and Bubba Gump. Gucci later admitted to being wrong in the situation and blamed his addiction to lean on the outburst.