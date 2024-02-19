Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Ex-Manager Deb Antney

Nicki Minaj showed love to her former manager, Deb Antney, on social media, on Saturday. Antney, who is Waka Flocka Flame‘s mother, worked with Nicki for a number of years during her career. On top of her son and Minaj, she's also worked with Gucci Mane and French Montana.

“This woman is somebody who, no matter what I went through — every time I called her, I would be crying […] and she would be like, ‘girl, that ain’t no big deal, stop!'” Nicki said. “It was great for me to see a woman in the music business have my back. You know? And tell me that there wasn’t nothing wrong with me.”

Nicki Minaj During A "Watch What Happens Live" Taping

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Nicki Minaj at the 'Watch What Happens Live' show taping on December 11, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

In addition to her career as a manager, Antney had been involved in reality television. She recently announced that she's launching her own unscripted show, Deb’s House, on which she'll look for the world’s next female rap star. “I envisioned a competition show that deviates from the norm—one centered around personal growth and self-competition,” Antney said in a statement, as noted by Deadline. “Collaborating with (co-creator and co-EP) Rasheed to bring this vision to life has been an incredible journey. Witnessing the music industry veer away from artist development towards a focus on superficiality and explicit content prompted my desire to return to the core values of true lyricism and mentorship. The search for the next female rap sensation in Deb’s House is my way of reigniting that passion. The selection of our show as ALLBLK’s first commissioned competition reality series is truly thrilling. My sincere appreciation goes to my AMC Networks family, particularly Brett Dismuke, for their steadfast belief in this transformative project.”

Nicki Minaj Praises Deb Antney

Nicki Minaj shows love to former manager Deb Antney for always having her back pic.twitter.com/bfr75gojd2 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 18, 2024

