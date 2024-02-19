Nicki Minaj Shouts Out Ex-Manager Deb Antney

Nicki Minaj says Deb Antney always had her back.

BYCole Blake
Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2013

Nicki Minaj showed love to her former manager, Deb Antney, on social media, on Saturday. Antney, who is Waka Flocka Flame‘s mother, worked with Nicki for a number of years during her career. On top of her son and Minaj, she's also worked with Gucci Mane and French Montana.

“This woman is somebody who, no matter what I went through — every time I called her, I would be crying […] and she would be like, ‘girl, that ain’t no big deal, stop!'” Nicki said. “It was great for me to see a woman in the music business have my back. You know? And tell me that there wasn’t nothing wrong with me.”

Read More: Deb Antney Net Worth 2024: What Is The Music Manager Worth?

Nicki Minaj During A "Watch What Happens Live" Taping

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Nicki Minaj at the 'Watch What Happens Live' show taping on December 11, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

In addition to her career as a manager, Antney had been involved in reality television. She recently announced that she's launching her own unscripted show, Deb’s House, on which she'll look for the world’s next female rap star. “I envisioned a competition show that deviates from the norm—one centered around personal growth and self-competition,” Antney said in a statement, as noted by Deadline. “Collaborating with (co-creator and co-EP) Rasheed to bring this vision to life has been an incredible journey. Witnessing the music industry veer away from artist development towards a focus on superficiality and explicit content prompted my desire to return to the core values of true lyricism and mentorship. The search for the next female rap sensation in Deb’s House is my way of reigniting that passion. The selection of our show as ALLBLK’s first commissioned competition reality series is truly thrilling. My sincere appreciation goes to my AMC Networks family, particularly Brett Dismuke, for their steadfast belief in this transformative project.”

Nicki Minaj Praises Deb Antney

Check out Nicki's full comments on her former manager above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Waka Flocka's Mother Debra Antney Recalls "Laughing" At Her Son's Raps, Says French Montana Is "Not Loyal"

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.