Nicki Minaj Reunites With Deb Antney Days After Putting Her On Blast

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj put Deb Antney on blast for revealing that she once reached out to Lil Kim behind her back.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj took to X to put her former manager Deb Antney on blast. Her lengthy post arrived shortly after Antney revealed that she once reached out to Lil Kim, looking to squash her longwinded feud with the "FTCU" rapper. In response, Nicki explained that she confronted Antney for going behind her back at the time, as Lil Kim would likely believe that the message was actually coming from her.

"I didn’t ask you to do a THING! You told me AFTER THE FACT & I SCREAMED ON YOU & told you if you reach out to ppl now that you’re being seen around me, they will THINK it’s coming FROM ME so to NEVER do that again w/o discussing it with me FIRST," Nicki wrote.

Deb Antney Joins Nicki Minaj For Instagram Live

She went on to ask Antney "How dare you?" and to urge people to stop using her name for "clickbait." Fortunately, however, the rant doesn't appear to have had a major impact on Nicki and Antney's bond. Recently, the femcee took to Instagram Live alongside Antney, looking completely unfazed by their recent spat. She even called Antney her "other mama," indicating just how close they actually are. Clearly, neither of them took the brief drama to heart, as they both appeared to be in good spirits.

Nicki even took the opportunity to play an unreleased track for fans, which they both vibed to. While commenters are glad to see the duo back on good terms, they aren't necessarily surprised, as Antney has always had her back through thick and thin. What do you think of Nicki Minaj seemingly making up with Deb Antney after calling her out this week? Are you surprised or not? What about her previewing an unreleased song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.