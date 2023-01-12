Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion.

During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in 2020. The showdown was one that nobody expected to take place in their lifetime but the two trap music veterans showed out to play hit after hit before performing “So Icy” together for the first time since their falling out.

Antney praised the two for joining forces for a bigger cause, though she said she didn’t like Gucci’s comments about Pookie Loc. However, Antney stated after that there isn’t any truth to Gucci Mane murdering Pookie Loc.

ATLANTA,GA – MARCH 08: Deb Antney attends “Dutch” Atlanta Premiere at AMC Phipps Plaza on March 8, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

“It’s over with now. Technically, you really didn’t kill anybody, you know what I’m sayin’?” Antney said before describing the claims as fabricated.

“Let’s stop talking about that now because all these kids think that you’re the number one killer. And let’s not talk about it no more because now you’re a dad, you got two sons,” she continued. “Come into that and think about your kids looking at something. And these kids are looking at you a certain kind of way of something that’s fictitious. It was done for rap.”

Podcast host Ugly Money Niche looked baffled by the claim, pressing Antney further for confirmation on her claims. He asked her for a clear answer on if Gucci Mane actually murdered Pookie Loc. “No,” she said, shaking her head.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 28: Gucci Mane performs on stage during Votelanta Music Festival at The Dome Atlanta on October 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

During Verzuz, Gucci Mane performed the single, “The Truth” on stage where he rapped, “Go dig your partner up, n***a, bet he can’t say shit.” Last year, Wop appeared at the 2022 REVOLT Summit where he admitted he wished he “wouldn’t have said what I said.”

“I didn’t know when I got on the stage, that was gonna happen, [that] I was gonna say that,” he added. “I ain’t like, ‘I’m bringing negative energy.’ It just really came out.”