- BeefGucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney ClaimsDeb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. By Aron A.
- Beef50 Cent Co-Signs Blac Youngsta & Taunts Jeezy With Gucci Mane's "Ghost Of Pookie" Lyrics50 Cent re-ignites the fire between Jeezy and Gucci Mane.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Says Jeezy's Deceased Homie Is Haunting His House In New SongGucci Mane name-drops Pookie Loc, Jeezy's deceased friend, in his new track, "Rumors."By Alex Zidel
- BeefPookie Loc's Son Explains Why He Spoke Out About Gucci Mane & Jeezy BattlePookie Loc's son, Quint "Leftside" Ross, fights back after being accused of clout-chasing off of Gucci Mane and Jeezy's Verzuz battle.By Alex Zidel
- BeefPookie Loc's Son Reacts To Gucci Mane & Jeezy's "Verzuz"The son of Pookie Loc reveals he's received death threats since Gucci Mane performed "The Truth" during his Verzuz battle against Jeezy. By Aron A.