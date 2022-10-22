One of the most celebrated—and remembered—Verzuz match-ups arrived when Jeezy and Gucci Mane faced off. At the time, the rappers were viewed as longtime foes who threw lyrical jabs at any chance, so to see them on stage together was a wild ride for fans.

However, after a tense exchange during the show, Gucci and Jeezy surprised everyone by saying they were on good terms and were even releasing a collaboration. It was viewed as a major Hip Hop moment that set the tone for putting beefs aside for the good of the culture, and in a recent interview with Big Facts Podcast, Jeezy spoke about not wanting to carry the weight of animosity.

“I feel like it just had to happen,” said Jeezy. He was asked how he felt about the outcome. “The thing I realized is that nobody wins, and nobody loses. I learned that, for sure. I feel like the outcome was, it was the best outcome it could possibly be. You got two street cats that done been through a lot over the last decade or so, but it takes Magic City stage, multi-billion dollar company to help us come together and figure it out.”

“For me, it was more about being in the same room, because it’s so much time and history in between, that nobody really knows what’s what,” he continued. Jeezy said that over the years, he and Gucci would see one another out and about, even once flying in the same plane.

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

“I’m like, bro, I can’t walk around with this bag on my back because people thinking a certain way. ” As far as his people back home “feeling some type of way” about making nice, Jeezy said they “have the right to feel how they feel.”

“For me, the Verzuz was, we gon’ bring it to the music. The real ones know what it is, but I’m not gon’ ever downplay how people feel.”

Check out the clip of Jeezy on Big Facts Podcast to hear all of what he said about his Verzuz appearance with Gucci Mane below.