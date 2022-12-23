Deb Antney opened up about her time in the music industry during a recent conversation on My Expert Opinion. During the latest episode of the podcast, she detailed her relationship with Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and others but she also divulged advice she received from 50 Cent.

Deb Antney explained how she helped salvage Asylum Records but she also wasn’t bending over backward to help them out. She said that she also wouldn’t allow Gucci Mane and other artists to ink certain contracts. However, she said that two executives told her that she would be the “new Mona Scott.”

“50 said, ‘Aunty, don’t listen to them.’ And he said ‘come here’ — and that’s the first time I seen Power. All the stuff that he was doing. This was years he was in the works of gettin’ this shit together,” she said. “And I seen that and we was just talking and he was telling me, don’t listen to them and they full of shit… He used to drop a lot of jewels on me and tell me stuff but he was in the office that day when they was telling me that. That’s what did everything. I bucked on them. Like, I wasn’t a person that they could control. They couldn’t tell me what to do. They couldn’t tell me to flip on you.'”

During the episode, Antney also discussed the state of women in hip-hop. As the former manager of Nicki Minaj, she praised the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper’s grind to get to where she is. And while she also showed love to Cardi for embracing the new generation of rappers, she expressed slight disappointment that both New York artists never worked together.

“I hated—I really thought Nicki and Cardi was really gonna lock into each other. They’re two different people. I wanted that so bad. I wanted that bad to see them two get into each other,” she said.

Check the full episode of My Expert Opinion below.