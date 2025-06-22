Nicki Minaj reignited online buzz after addressing a resurfaced claim from her former manager and longtime friend, Debra “Deb” Antney.

In the clip, Deb alleged she was offered $5 million to walk away from Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 tour. On June 20, Minaj added intrigue with a post on X, writing, “I wonder who offered Deb 5MM to leave the tour.”

Though details remain unclear, the Barbz instantly rallied around Minaj and praised Deb for standing firm. Fans flooded social media with support, calling Deb “a real one” and applauding her loyalty.

One user wrote, “You know you’re a threat when folks throw millions just to keep you quiet.”

Others speculated about broader efforts to derail Nicki’s success, citing past incidents and behind-the-scenes tension.

Still, Minaj and Deb haven’t always seen eye to eye. In 2024, their relationship briefly soured when Deb revealed she contacted Lil’ Kim’s camp to suggest a reunion during the tour.

In an interview, Deb said she believed fans would welcome a reconciliation but admitted the outreach didn’t go as planned.

Nicki Minaj & Deb Antney

Minaj, caught off guard, addressed the move publicly on X. “You told me after the fact & I screamed on you,” she wrote. “They will think it’s coming from me so never do that again without discussing with me first.”

The post made it clear Minaj felt blindsided by the gesture and didn’t want the message misinterpreted.Despite the tension, they quickly reconciled.

Days later, Nicki posted a video of an unreleased track, with Deb dancing beside her—proof their bond remained intact.

Now, with the $5 million offer back in public discussion, fans continue to speculate. The identity of the alleged offer-maker remains unknown, but Deb’s refusal to fold only deepens the loyalty narrative. In Minaj’s world, trust still counts—and her fans are watching every move.