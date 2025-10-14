Recently, Nicki Minaj hopped online to claim that various people have made unauthorized charges on her American Express card. According to her, the damage is roughly $25K. "3 different people in a span of 2 months charging my Amex w/o permission," she wrote. "Some couldn't even explain how they had the brand new card number. Hmmmm."

Nicki also shared screenshots of some of the transactions, revealing that this has been going on for a while now. "A couple of them have been doing it for years," she explained. "Filed the first report a couple of weeks ago. They're all going to jail."

Moreover, Nicki accuses one of the alleged perpetrators of using a tracking device to watch her every move. Reportedly, this pointed authorities to their phone number and ultimately got them caught. “You can’t MAKE this sh*t up,” she wrote. “Won’t GOD do it?! Yes he will!”

Nicki Minaj Credit Card Fraud

The femcee even went on to share that she confronted some of the individuals involved. "Let's see if they'll go to jail for their ring leaders," she said. "Let's see if they'll save themselves or be apart of the RICO. Hoep the group chats were worth it. I gotta show yall what their responses were. Everyone who got caught said the dumbest s**t. Caught RED handed being thieves & worse. I wonder if their other clients know that they're thieves. Welp."

Nicki didn't call anyone out by name, but Tasha K claims to have inside information about who the suspects could be. "Nicki Minaj filed a Police Report against DiAndre Tristian the Stylist last week for stealing MONEYYY!!!" she alleged in a tweet this morning. "Other names are expected to drop soon, we’ll keep you updated."