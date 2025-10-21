Tasha K Fiercely Defends Nicki Minaj Amid Schizophrenia Rumors

Tasha K Nicki Minaj Schizophrenia Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
According to Tasha K, Nicki Minaj is the victim of a plot to "make her look incapable of managing her own money."

Rumors about Nicki Minaj's mental health have been swirling for years, but recently, Tasha K hopped online to set the record straight. In a lengthy post on Twitter/X, she insisted that the femcee does not have schizophrenia, comparing her situation to that of Wendy Williams or Britney Spears.

"Yall gonna stop twisting my damn words! Nicki Minaj ain’t got no damn schizophrenia! Let’s be real — most of us got a little bipolar and crazy in us, and that’s facts!" she wrote. "They tried to 5150 Kanye for being bipolar — it’s a mood disorder, like TF?! Then turned around and attempted to seize his assets just because he was talking his sh*t. Meanwhile, Wendy Williams is sitting in a luxury hospital suite while her lawyers spend her money. Michael Jackson’s gone, and Britney Spears had to flee the U.S. to Mexico just to feel free after years under that conservatorship!"

"What part don’t y’all understand?" Tasha K continued. "This is a systemic industry takedown — meant to make her look incapable of managing her own money. And let’s be clear — Kenny ( The Husband ) is in the way! All this started after she tweeted about that damn Covid Vaccine… Everything is allegedly — even my name is allegedly!"

Read More: Nicki Minaj Trolls Jay-Z With Bizarre AI Wig Image After Her Instagram Vanishes

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Tasha K's post comes just a few weeks after Nicki's longtime foe Cardi B accused her of suffering from both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder during a heated exchange on social media.

"Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" she alleged in a tweet. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."

The fiery back and forth began after Nicki made fun of Cardi's relationship with Stefon Diggs, who she's currently expecting her fourth child with.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Gucci Mane's Wife For Keeping Him "Sedated"

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
