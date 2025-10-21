Tasha K Fiercely Defends Nicki Minaj Amid Schizophrenia Rumors

Rumors about Nicki Minaj's mental health have been swirling for years, but recently, Tasha K hopped online to set the record straight. In a lengthy post on Twitter/X, she insisted that the femcee does not have schizophrenia, comparing her situation to that of Wendy Williams or Britney Spears.

"Yall gonna stop twisting my damn words! Nicki Minaj ain’t got no damn schizophrenia! Let’s be real — most of us got a little bipolar and crazy in us, and that’s facts!" she wrote. "They tried to 5150 Kanye for being bipolar — it’s a mood disorder, like TF?! Then turned around and attempted to seize his assets just because he was talking his sh*t. Meanwhile, Wendy Williams is sitting in a luxury hospital suite while her lawyers spend her money. Michael Jackson’s gone, and Britney Spears had to flee the U.S. to Mexico just to feel free after years under that conservatorship!"

"What part don’t y’all understand?" Tasha K continued. "This is a systemic industry takedown — meant to make her look incapable of managing her own money. And let’s be clear — Kenny ( The Husband ) is in the way! All this started after she tweeted about that damn Covid Vaccine… Everything is allegedly — even my name is allegedly!"

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Tasha K's post comes just a few weeks after Nicki's longtime foe Cardi B accused her of suffering from both schizophrenia and bipolar disorder during a heated exchange on social media.

"Quiet as kept the truth is you BEEN diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar for almost 9 years and you also on heavy drugs COCAINE.. PERCS.. AND XANAX!!!" she alleged in a tweet. "You don’t listen to nobody around you.. the only person that have the power is Kenneth Petty… but you know what happens wit that Amex when you sedated."