Nicki Minaj Trolls Jay-Z With Bizarre AI Wig Image After Her Instagram Vanishes

BY Caroline Fisher 1076 Views
Nicki Minaj Trolls Jay-Z AI Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj's Instagram profile mysteriously disappeared, prompting her and the Barbz to speculate.

Nicki Minaj is one femcee who never holds back when it comes to speaking her mind. This is especially true when it comes to Jay-Z, who she frequently goes after on social media. Last night (October 20), for example, she decided to troll him on Twitter/X after her Instagram profile mysteriously vanished. She did so by posting an AI-generated image of the Roc Nation founder wearing a bright pink wig and a "Queen" chain.

“I AM YOUR KARMA," Nicki cryptically captioned the post. She didn't stop there, however. When one Barb asked what happened to her Intagram profile, she replied with a clip of Demoree Hadley discussing her lawsuit againsst her mother, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

“Sorry to all the aspiring artists/young superstars in the making," she began in a follow-up tweet. "Yall not on the radio being interviewed b/c the agenda needs to be pushed first. if you can’t see what’s happening may you be forever cursed. You’re already blind. Now you’re cursed, too.”

Nicki Minaj New Album

Nicki's last rant comes just a few weeks after she announced a new album. Following several fiery tweets about Jay-Z and Roc Nation earlier this month, however, she claimed that the album had been scrapped. She's since taken this back, and the project is reportedly slated for release in March 2026.

Last week, she continued to hype up the upcoming LP on Twitter/X, making it clear that she has faith in her ability to deliver yet another classic.

"The truth of the matter is I could put out an album tmrw & STILL revolutionize the industry yet AGAIN on 3.27.26," she wrote. "That is the truth. And then turn around and STILL release another BLOCKBUSTER 4th quarter of ‘26. Incentivize me. I could release 3 GAME CHANGING/MONUMENTAL DOCUMENTARIES & 3 AUDIO books next year alone. (Watch them try & fail miserably thinking they’ll beat me to it yet again. lol) I don’t have to be copied by podcasters & TV hosts. Bless their hearts, they mean well… I AM the PODCAST, I am THEE podcastER, I am THEE TV HOST. The one the ppl would actually care about. The ONLY one. I AM the TECHNOLOGY you search for."

