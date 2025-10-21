Nicki Minaj is one femcee who never holds back when it comes to speaking her mind. This is especially true when it comes to Jay-Z, who she frequently goes after on social media. Last night (October 20), for example, she decided to troll him on Twitter/X after her Instagram profile mysteriously vanished. She did so by posting an AI-generated image of the Roc Nation founder wearing a bright pink wig and a "Queen" chain.

“I AM YOUR KARMA," Nicki cryptically captioned the post. She didn't stop there, however. When one Barb asked what happened to her Intagram profile, she replied with a clip of Demoree Hadley discussing her lawsuit againsst her mother, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

“Sorry to all the aspiring artists/young superstars in the making," she began in a follow-up tweet. "Yall not on the radio being interviewed b/c the agenda needs to be pushed first. if you can’t see what’s happening may you be forever cursed. You’re already blind. Now you’re cursed, too.”

Nicki Minaj New Album

Nicki's last rant comes just a few weeks after she announced a new album. Following several fiery tweets about Jay-Z and Roc Nation earlier this month, however, she claimed that the album had been scrapped. She's since taken this back, and the project is reportedly slated for release in March 2026.

Last week, she continued to hype up the upcoming LP on Twitter/X, making it clear that she has faith in her ability to deliver yet another classic.