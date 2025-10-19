Nicki Minaj Keeps Hyping Up New Album And Claims Her Ideas Were Stolen

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 875 Views
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Nicki Minaj previously threatened to scrap her next LP amid her beef with Jay-Z, but now, she might drop even more material.

Nicki Minaj might not have the most extensive catalog in the world, but whenever she drops an album, it's like she never left. As such, the Barbz formed an uproar when she said she would scrap her previously teased March 2026 LP, seemingly due to her beef with Jay-Z.

As for how this would hypothetically affect a project release, we don't know. Nevertheless, the Trinidadian superstar later clarified that she will still go ahead with her plans, and she doubled down on those once again via Twitter. She issued a long message claiming that folks have stolen her ideas constantly, but still boasting her indelible impact.

"The truth of the matter is I could put out an album tmrw & STILL revolutionize the industry yet AGAIN on 3.27.26," Nicki Minaj expressed concerning her next moves. "That is the truth. And then turn around and STILL release another BLOCKBUSTER 4th quarter of ‘26. Incentivize me. I could release 3 GAME CHANGING/MONUMENTAL DOCUMENTARIES & 3 AUDIO books next year alone. (Watch them try & fail miserably thinking they’ll beat me to it yet again. lol) I don’t have to be copied by podcasters & TV hosts. Bless their hearts, they mean well… I AM the PODCAST, I am THEE podcastER, I am THEE TV HOST. The one the ppl would actually care about. The ONLY one. I AM the TECHNOLOGY you search for.

Nicki Minaj Billionaire

"I’ve let them steal ideas b/c those are the ideas I never rlly gave a s**t about," she continued. "If you knew your phone was cloned would you discuss your REAL plans & ideas? No. You’d give them the scraps & watch them not know wtf they’re doing with it just so you can sit back & laugh that psychotic laugh they hate to hear. Billionaire Barbie is no one’s fool. Billionaire Barbie was just waiting on you to come to your f***ing senses."

More Tweets

We'll see if Nicki Minaj blasts Jay-Z and the Roc again amid this or if she just focuses on the individuality of her career. Either way, fans are very excited for what's to come. Hopefully we get another excellent body of work in the canon.

