nicki jay-z beef

Music
Nicki Minaj Responds To Critics Claiming She's Broke By Flexing Latest Luxury Items
Some fans believed that Nicki Minaj started ranting about Jay-Z and Roc Nation because she's broke, but she took to X to kill that rumor.
By
Devin Morton
4 hrs ago
1177 Views