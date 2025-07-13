Nicki Minaj Responds To Critics Claiming She's Broke By Flexing Latest Luxury Items

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Some fans believed that Nicki Minaj started ranting about Jay-Z and Roc Nation because she's broke, but she took to X to kill that rumor.

Nicki Minaj fired back at internet fans questioning her wealth after she reopened her longstanding (one-sided) feud with Jay-Z claiming she’s still owed a huge payout from the sale of Tidal. Minaj took to X (formerly Twitter) to reject claims that she’s financially struggling.

In a series of posts, Minaj responded to the chatter by discussing her bank account, real estate portfolio and her latest extravagant purchase.

“Buying another Mansion as we speak. It would be the 3rd in 2 years. That’s besides the property I bought for others for 15 years. Catch up ugly,” Nicki Minaj wrote on X. She also claimed that she purchased a pink jet, saying entry is limited to "fly Barbz only."

Of course, the new comments come days after Nicki Minaj took aim at Jay-Z. She alleges that Jay owes her $200 million after after the completion of the Tidal sale to Square Inc. in 2021. The allegation led to fans speculating about why she started going after him. Some questioned if the latest chapter in her anti-Jay commentary stemmed from money issues, an assertion she denied.

“if tmrw I wake up & want maybe 20-30MM, all I have to do is hand in my album silly wabbit. Then I’d tour again & gross over a hunnit. Do you realize this is Nicki Minaj? It’s just projection from Bot Nation it seems.” Minaj said in another X post.

Nicki Minaj Jay-Z Beef

While Nicki Minaj was airing grievances online, Jay-Z attended the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey. Roc Nation posted photos of him embracing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who is signed to Roc Nation Sports.

The post led to a number of digs at Minaj. "Mr. Carter is living his best life while Nicki is having a meltdown," wrote one user. "This is not a face of a man who cares about what someone is typing about him," said another.

