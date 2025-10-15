Nicki Minaj says she's scrapping her next album and won't be releasing any more music amid her long-standing beef with Jay-Z and Roc Nation. She made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday after a fiery rant about her issues with the company the legendary rapper founded.

“They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo," she began, referencing Jay-Z's failed bid to obtain a casino licence in New York City.

“[JAY-Z] let me find out you gon let Desiree take the fall alone,” Minaj continued. “I don’t blame you. That ugly ass hoe. Btch gon snitch any way. You might as well beat her to it. Conspiracy. False imprisonment. Civil rights violations ???? RUN!!!!!!!!”

From there, she concluded: “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z]. Bye, Barbz. Love you for life." Minaj hasn't officially confirmed her next album, but did hint at a March 2026 release date, last month.

Why Are Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z Beefing?

Nicki Minaj has been targeting Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez on social media for many months. She previously complained about their decision to select Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show instead of Lil Wayne. She's also alleged on many occasions that she wasn't properly compensated when Jay-Z sold Tidal in 2021.

In other news, Nicki Minaj has been making countless headlines for beefing with Cardi B in recent weeks. She began by joking about her relationship with Stefon Diggs on social media, which sparked a social media war between the two over the course of multiple days. Cardi B had just released her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?