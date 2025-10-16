Nicki Minaj Blames Business Manager For Failure To Respond To Assault Lawsuit

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)
Recently, it was reported that Nicki Minaj could be at risk of losing her Los Angeles home due to an unpaid $500K judgment.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Nicki Minaj could be at risk of losing her Los Angeles home due to an unpaid $500K judgment. A security guard named Thomas Weidenmuller sued the femcee and her husband Kenneth Petty in 2021, alleging that Petty attacked him backstage at a concert months prior. They didn't respond to the lawsuit, and as a result, Weidenmuller was awarded a default judgment. He hasn't been able to collect it, however, prompting him to recommend the sale of Nicki's home.

“The property’s current fair market value is appraised at $20 million, yielding approximately $6 million in equity beyond the lien and exemption," his motion reads. "That amount is more than sufficient to satisfy the judgment, plus accrued interest and enforcement costs.”

“Here, there is no doubt that the sale of the dwelling would satisfy the entire judgment," it also says. "With millions to spare."

Nicki Minaj Lawsuit

Yesterday, Nicki took to Twitter to address the situation, alleging that she was never served or made aware of the lawsuit. “I have evidence that this was given to a business [manager] who never told me. My lawyers AND business [managers] (old & new) are AWARE. Let’s see if they’ll speak up or if I’ll have to call them out by name. That same business [manager] STOLE from me MANY times," she alleged, per Us Weekly.

The rapper didn't stop there, however. She also went on to call out Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, who she's had beef with for quite some time.

"They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ. I called the Barbz on the secret BARB phone & it was a resounding NOOOOOOOO. just like the casinooooooooooooooooooo," she alleged. "[Jay-Z] let me find out you gon let Desiree take the fall alone."

