Nicki Minaj Calls Kevin Federline A "B*tch" Over His Britney Spears Claims

britney spears
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 24: DJ Kevin Federline arrives at the Crazy Horse III Gentlemen's Club to celebrate his birthday on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Nicki Minaj performs during Rolling Loud at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Kevin Federline has a memoir titled "You Thought You Knew" set to release on October 21 about his life and marriage to Britney Spears.

Nicki Minaj is sticking up for her gal pal and one-time collaborator Britney Spears against Kevin Federline. The latter, who was married to the pop star from 2004-2007, dropped some hefty allegations against her in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

Britney Spears sounded off on X Wednesday night, (October 15) putting Kevin on blast for "gaslighting" her. Her lengthy post begins, "The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

She continues, "Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years. I have pride too."

Spears pleads that everyone does not buy into the "white lies" in the book. "They are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here," she says.

She concludes that she's done with Kevin Federline's actions and says that she had to stand up for herself. "I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."

Kevin Federline Memoir

As we said, Nicki Minaj caught wind of her post and Federline's excerpts from the memoir. Per TMZ, she publicly labeled the DJ and actor a "b*tch" while seemingly threatening to tussle with him if she sees him in person.

"KEVIN FEDERLINE B*TCH WHEN I CATCH U," she tweeted.

Federline's book, You Thought You Knew, releases on October 21 per NBC News. One of the excerpts talks about when Britney Spears allegedly held a knife while their kids were sleeping. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — 'Oh, you’re awake?' — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

