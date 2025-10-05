ranking-the-7-rarest-air-jordan-13-releases-ever-made

The Air Jordan 13 is one of the most celebrated sneakers in Michael Jordan’s signature line. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it debuted in 1997 and took inspiration from a black panther. It reflects Jordan’s quickness and predatory instinct on the court.

The silhouette became iconic not only for its performance but also for its storytelling and bold design. Over the years, the AJ13 has seen countless colorways, collaborations, and limited editions, but some pairs stand above the rest in terms of rarity.

These are the 7 rarest Air Jordan 13 releases ever made:

Read More: Inside Look At New Kith Chicago Store

7. Air Jordan 13 Retro "Carmelo Anthony Class Of 2002"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 13 Retro “Carmelo Anthony Class of 2002” pays tribute to Melo’s time at Oak Hill Academy, where he starred before entering the NBA draft. Released in 2018 as part of Jordan Brand’s “Back to School” collection, the sneaker draws directly from Oak Hill’s colors.

A bold mix of black, yellow, and red dresses the upper, instantly evoking the high school powerhouse’s uniforms. The insole features Melo’s personal touch with “Class of 2002” printed to mark his senior year and path to the league.

Although it wasn’t a friends-and-family exclusive like some PEs, the “Class of 2002” edition was released in limited numbers. Also, it remains difficult to track down in pristine condition. Its appeal lies in both nostalgia and storytelling, celebrating one of Jordan Brand’s most important athletes through a silhouette tied to Michael Jordan himself.

For collectors, it’s a unique AJ13 that blends performance heritage with Carmelo Anthony’s legacy, securing its place among the rarest releases.

6. Air Jordan 13 "Doernbecher"

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 13 “Doernbecher” is one of the most meaningful and rarest editions of the silhouette. Released in 2015 as part of Nike’s Doernbecher Freestyle program, the sneaker was designed by John Charles, a young patient at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

The pair reflects his personality and journey, featuring a mix of deep navy, red, and black with striking gold accents. A lion graphic appears on the tongue to symbolize bravery, while inspirational messages are woven into the design.

Unlike standard retros, the Doernbecher AJ13 was produced in limited numbers, with proceeds directed to the hospital. That scarcity, combined with its charitable mission and personal storytelling, makes it one of the most coveted AJ13s in existence.

Collectors prize it not only for its unique design but also for its emotional significance. Owning a pair means holding a piece of both sneaker culture and a broader legacy of community impact.

5. Air Jordan 13 “Oregon Track & Field PE”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 13 “Oregon Track & Field PE” is one of the most elusive collegiate exclusives in Jordan Brand history. Produced in 2018 for members of the University of Oregon’s track and field program, the pair never released to the public.

Dressed in black with electric yellow detailing, the design features a striking Oregon “O” logo embroidered on the tongue, replacing the traditional Jumpman branding. Even more unique, the upper incorporates iridescent panels that shift between green and black tones under different light.

Like most Oregon PEs, this AJ13 was made in extremely small numbers, reserved only for athletes and insiders. Very few pairs have surfaced outside the university, making resale appearances rare and resale prices staggering.

4. Air Jordan 13 “Bin 23 Premio”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 13 “Bin 23 Premio” is part of Jordan Brand’s legendary Bin 23 Collection, a series that elevated classic silhouettes through premium craftsmanship and artistry. Released in 2010, the AJ13 Bin 23 arrived in extremely limited numbers, each pair individually numbered to highlight its exclusivity.

The sneaker features rich white leather and premium suede with deep red accents, giving the shoe a refined, almost luxury aesthetic. A wax seal logo, hand-stamped onto the tongue, serves as the signature detail of the Bin 23 series.

What makes the Bin 23 AJ13 especially rare is its combination of small production runs and elevated storytelling. Unlike mass-produced retros, each pair feels curated, a collector’s item designed for those who value sneakers as art.

With fewer than 2,000 pairs believed to have been made, finding one today is nearly impossible. The Air Jordan 13 Bin 23 Premio remains one of the most exclusive and respected editions of the silhouette, perfectly blending heritage and luxury.

3. Air Jordan 13 “Oregon Ducks” PE

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 13 “Oregon Ducks” PE stands as one of the most recognizable collegiate exclusives ever produced by Jordan Brand. Made specifically for athletes and staff at the University of Oregon, the pair never released to the public, instantly pushing it into the realm of sneaker mythology.

The shoe features a lush green suede upper paired with black leather overlays, highlighted by the Ducks’ iconic “O” logo embroidered on the tongue. Yellow accents across the outsole and heel complete the unmistakable Oregon aesthetic, tying the design directly to the school’s identity.

Like other Oregon PEs, this AJ13 was produced in extremely small numbers, reserved only for the athletic department and inner circles. The scarcity is magnified by Oregon’s historic connection with Nike, which gives these PEs a cultural weight beyond their design.

For collectors, finding a pair is nearly impossible, and resale prices reach staggering levels when they do appear. The Air Jordan 13 “Oregon Ducks” PE is a grail defined by exclusivity, heritage, and school pride.

2. Air Jordan 13 “Ray Allen” PE

Image via StockX

Ray Allen’s player exclusives are legendary, and his Air Jordan 13 PE is no exception. Released to the public in very limited numbers in 2011, the sneaker commemorated Allen breaking the NBA’s all-time three-point record.

The shoe features a clean white and green Boston Celtics-inspired look with Allen’s signature logo embroidered on the tongue. Its rarity comes not just from the low production numbers but also from its connection to a historic NBA milestone.

Owning this sneaker is like owning a piece of basketball history, tied directly to one of the greatest shooters of all time. Resale prices reflect its scarcity, with collectors treating it as both a grail and an artifact.

Few Air Jordan 13s carry the same weight of legacy, cultural significance, and exclusivity as this Ray Allen PE, cementing its place among the rarest of the rare.

1. Air Jordan 13 “Last Dance”

Image via Sotheby's

The Air Jordan 13 “Last Dance” stands alone as the rarest AJ13 in existence. This pair was worn by Michael Jordan during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his final championship run with the Chicago Bulls.

The shoes feature the iconic “Bred” colorway, with black leather and suede paired against a bold red outsole, but what sets them apart is the history stitched into every panel. Jordan dropped 37 points in them that night, powering the Bulls to a crucial victory.

In April 2023, Sotheby’s auctioned the game-worn pair for a record-breaking $2.238 million, making them the most expensive Air Jordans ever sold. Unlike player exclusives or rare retail drops, these are true one-of-ones, physically tied to Jordan’s legendary “Last Dance.”