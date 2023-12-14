Nicki Minaj Says Roman Might Come Back, Addresses "Pink Friday 2" Haters

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 is proving to be quite the divisive release, as any impactful, massive, and significant release tends to be. While many Barbz are quite happy with the project, others are less in love with what they feel is a bloated tracklist, little artistic progression, and faltered expectations in comparison to its first installment. However, she is very aware of all the criticism, although she doesn't think much of it is respectful or relevant to her evolution. Moreover, the Trinidadian MC recently took to Twitter on Wednesday night (December 13) to address the response to her new LP, and to also announce some very exciting news for her OG fans.

"Guys, I SOOOOO appreciate the love on this album," Nicki Minaj tweeted. "I’d like to address one thing. Ppl can make WHAT they want WHEN they want. Especially when they’re a GENIUS- a CONSISTENT GENIUS- & have given us their ALL for over a decade, changed music forever, for the BEST. Especially when they’ve given us “mature” content when it wasn’t even COOL to do so. You don’t dictate where an artist is at in their artistry. We can only ask that they continue to share it. So that when they make their next authentic transition, we are allowed to witness it. We can’t tell them how to do that. You don’t know the artist. You may feel close to them (credit to them), but you can’t say what their truth is @ that particular time in their own life. In fact, that IS their TRUTH. And that’s OK.

Nicki Minaj Speaks On Album Critics

"Everyone on this album elevated ME. not just what they contributed. They elevated ME. I’m honored that they’d share their gifts, their fan bases, their TIME with me. & the BARBZ. Thank you." "Now leave them alone, show respect, & enjoy the music," Nicki Minaj continued in another tweet. "You have no clue how much they go above & beyond whether I hit them at 9am or 3am. The #GagCity version of #PinkFriday2 will be on streaming tmrw. To include: Beep Beep ft 50 Cent Love me enough (MONICA & KEYSHIA COLE) + 2 -3 more surprises. BUT, i may have to put out the #GagCity FULL edition next week & give u guys just 1 more song on the #GagCity version that would come out tmrw. (Total of 3) So it would be half gag tmrw, half gag next week. (Total of 5-6).

Roman's Revenge Is Coming Once Again

"But!!!! one thing is for CERTAIN, that full gag will be the GAG of AWLLL GAGS," she announced. "#RomanInGagCity. Show out? get him. simple. Get on Onika nerves? risk him being sent back to boarding school yet again. The END p.s. muva loves you & is very proud of you. & is very grateful for your hard work, your love, your wanting the best for me, your support. I won’t be with Kai until around 11pm est. I gotta go check my guy funny Marco. Atlanta, we showing tf out tmrw @ the show. I hit Future. Hopefully he in #GagCity. I know he be traveling a lot. Miami, next stop." For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, stick around on HNHH.

