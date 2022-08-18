Roman
- MusicNicki Minaj Expresses Love For Female Rappers As Artists & People, Blasts SpotifyThe Trinidadian MC also had Roman on her Joe Budden interview, who mocked folks who think she's only successful when others don't drop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Roman Might Come Back, Addresses "Pink Friday 2" Haters"#RomanInGagCity," the Trinidadian MC wrote on Twitter, which is what so many fans wanted for this to actually feel like a "Pink Friday" sequel.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsNicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"Nicki Minaj is back with the extended version of "Super Freaky Girl." By Aron A.