Nicki Minaj Officially Releases "Beep Beep (Remix)" With 50 Cent On Streaming

Nicki Minaj got a lot of her fans jumping for joy after some juicy tweets from her account a couple of days ago. The Queens, New York-based rap legend sent out a string of messages hinting at a remix of one cut from Pink Friday 2. What was even more exciting was that it was going to be with yet another first-time collaborator. The first of the two was a response by Nicki to a fan account saying that "Beep Beep" and 'Everybody" were fans' favorite songs from the album.

She replied with, "Well wait til they hear Schfifty Schent verse on it next week. #GagCity we here." Following that, 50 Cent then tweeted a happy birthday message to the Queen. She said back, "Send that verse in sir #QGTM." Then, a day later, Nicki announced that "Beep Beep" would be receiving the remix treatment and that it would be available on her website.

Listen To "Beep Beep (Remix)" By Nicki Minaj And 50 Cent

According to the Genius notes, this track is part of a special version of the album. It is referred to as the Pink Friday 2 (D2C Version 1) and it was put on the site yesterday. It also includes an alternate vinyl cover. The artwork features a more minimalistic approach with darker shades of pink and Nicki Minaj in the center wearing a lighter pink outfit. As for the remix itself, it is cool to finally see these two New York giants rap together on a song after all of these years. We think it adds a little extra juice to an already short song. Stream it above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Beep Beep (Remix)," by Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent? Do you think this remix was much needed, why or why not? Should these two collaborate more often down the road? Will Nicki drop more tracks from the recording sessions of Pink Friday 2? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

If n****s ain't there, they gon' double back to finish it

Say, we got some kind of beef, what kind of beef? Please remind me

N****s all p***y, whole clique p***ni

A lil' bread with me, you can't hide behind money

Got a lot of this s***, I ain't runnin' out of this s***

Nah, nah, you don't want to stop me, I don't stop

