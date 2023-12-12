Coi Leray Christmas Song Teaser Sets The Holiday Mood, Cheeky Booty Pic Reveals Her Thigh Tattoo

Coi didn't confirm whether she plans to release the song, but we wouldn't be mad if it arrived on DSPs ahead of the holiday season.

BYHayley Hynes
NBA 2K24 Launch Event

As nice as it is to take time off around the holiday season and focus on setting your New Years intentions and spending time with your family, even our favourite artists find themselves putting in work close to Christmas. To begin the week, 6ix9ine said that he's planning on sharing new music before 2024 (or very early on in January at the latest), and now, Coi Leray is teasing something fun and festive she's had in the works. On Monday (December 11), the Boston-born artist posted a snippet on Twitter of her unreleased track, writing, "Listen to this idea. This s**t is FIREEEEEEEEE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😊."

Seeing as she called it an "idea," we're not expecting the song to actually hit DSPs in time for Santa's arrival. Of course, we'd be happy to hear any new music Leray wants to share, especially after hearing her growth on her sophomore COI album. So far, even those who don't currently listen to the fashionista's music are in favour of her releasing it. "I’m not big on her but this actually sounds cute. I’d definitely stream it," one of them wrote, with thousands of others liking the message.

Read More: The 7 Best Sample Flips Of "12 Days Of Christmas"

Coi Leray is Ready for the Holidays

While we wait to see if Leray plans to give her fans a Christmas present, she's treating them in other ways with a cheery new booty picture. Earlier this afternoon, the "Blick Blick" hitmaker modelled a tiny white crop top and matching thong for the camera, showing off not only her petite frame and curvy behind but also the bright red and pink ink she has on her thigh, reminding everyone she's proud to be a Leray.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Responds To Benzino Calling Him Out For "Half-Naked" Coi Leray Video

Trendsetter Artist Flaunts Tattoo Tribute to Herself

@coi_leray/Twitter

Would you be brave enough to get a tattoo in the same spot as Leray's adorable tribute to herself above? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.