Coi Leray Christmas Song Teaser Sets The Holiday Mood, Cheeky Booty Pic Reveals Her Thigh Tattoo

As nice as it is to take time off around the holiday season and focus on setting your New Years intentions and spending time with your family, even our favourite artists find themselves putting in work close to Christmas. To begin the week, 6ix9ine said that he's planning on sharing new music before 2024 (or very early on in January at the latest), and now, Coi Leray is teasing something fun and festive she's had in the works. On Monday (December 11), the Boston-born artist posted a snippet on Twitter of her unreleased track, writing, "Listen to this idea. This s**t is FIREEEEEEEEE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😊."

Seeing as she called it an "idea," we're not expecting the song to actually hit DSPs in time for Santa's arrival. Of course, we'd be happy to hear any new music Leray wants to share, especially after hearing her growth on her sophomore COI album. So far, even those who don't currently listen to the fashionista's music are in favour of her releasing it. "I’m not big on her but this actually sounds cute. I’d definitely stream it," one of them wrote, with thousands of others liking the message.

Coi Leray is Ready for the Holidays

While we wait to see if Leray plans to give her fans a Christmas present, she's treating them in other ways with a cheery new booty picture. Earlier this afternoon, the "Blick Blick" hitmaker modelled a tiny white crop top and matching thong for the camera, showing off not only her petite frame and curvy behind but also the bright red and pink ink she has on her thigh, reminding everyone she's proud to be a Leray.

Trendsetter Artist Flaunts Tattoo Tribute to Herself

Would you be brave enough to get a tattoo in the same spot as Leray's adorable tribute to herself above? Let us know in the comments

