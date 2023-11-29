Coi Leray Explains Why Her Face Has Changed

Coi Leray is someone who is constantly being criticized one way or another. Overall, the start of her career was a difficult one as she consistently went viral for festival performances that had less than enthusiastic crowds. However, eventually, she was able to break through thanks to some viral hits. A lot of her music goes viral on TikTok, and that has proven to be a successful endeavor for her. Not to mention, her album COI was a relative success that features songs in a plethora of different genres.

If you follow Coi on social media, you know that she has completely embraced her sexuality. She is constantly posting sultry photos of herself, and the fans love it. In fact, she recently teamed up with Playboy, which just goes to show the kind of work she has been doing these days. That said, in a recent series of photos she posted online, some fans noticed changes to her face. Subsequently, this led to speculation that she had had work done. However, that appears to not be the case.

Read More: Coi Leray Drops New Album, "COI"

Coi Leray Speaks

In the tweet above, Coi explained exactly why her face has changed. "lol because I’m gaining weight and it’s going to my face," she wrote on Twitter. Furthermore, she accompanied this with a selfie to prove to the fan what was going on here. Needless to say, she isn't exactly here for any kind of slander pertaining to her appearance. At the end of the day, you have to appreciate her transparency here. Most artists would just leave it alone and not say anything. However, Coi wants to keep it real.

That being said, let us know what you think of what Coi had to say here, in the comments section below. Also, do you find the question from the fan invasive? Additionally, make sure to keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and personalities from around the world of hip-hop.

Read More: Coi Leray Drops New Album, "COI"