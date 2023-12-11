The 7 Best Sample Flips Of "12 Days Of Christmas"

Sample flipping transcends genres by breathing new life into countless classics. Weaving the old and new, the mesh of sounds ties together both nostalgia and modernity. One such classic that has been interpolated, reused, and revamped is “12 Days Of Christmas.” Undoubtedly, the song, popularized by Frederic Austin, is among the most sampled Christmas tunes of all time across genres.

The original song is anything but Hip Hop or R&B. However, over the years, many artists have flipped the tune, creating excellent Hip Hop and R&B renditions. While there are many great examples, we have curated a short list of some of the best ones to check out. Here are seven of the best sample flips of “The 12 Days Of Christmas.”

7. “Baddie On My Wish List” – Fivio Foreign

On November 30, 2020, Fivio Foreign flipped "12 Days Of Christmas" for his holiday record, "Baddie On My Wish List." The song is a Christmas-themed Apple Music exclusive, and one of the more interesting sample flips of “12 Days of Christmas.” Besides the obvious difference in genres, the lyrical content in Fivio’s rendition is also quite different from the original. In detail, on the first day of Christmas, Fivio Foreign did not receive a partridge in a pear tree. Instead, he says he put a baddie on his wish list. The rapper has many different things on his mind than turtle doves and gold rings. Its modern twist on “The 12 Days Of Christmas,” is something we are here for.

6. “12 Days Of Christmas” – Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane released “12 Days Of Christmas” as a part of his commercial mixtape East Atlanta Santa 3 on December 20, 2019. This track contains a sample flip of the OG version of the song. However, the beat also contains a sample flip of “Carol Of The Bells,” another Christmas staple. Gucci Mane’s trap offering of the classic song is a bop, to say the least. He may veer off the path of the original song a lot, but that’s part of what makes his version so good.

5. “Angels Are Singing” – Jordin Sparks

A charming and festive tune, “Angels Are Singing” is a Pop and R&B record by the talented Jordin Sparks. The song was released for digital download on November 27, 2011 on iTunes and Amazon. Moreover, it is the theme song for the ABC television movie 12 Dates Of Christmas subsequently released on December 11, 2011. On “Angels Are Singing,” Sparks takes the lyrics and melodies of “12 Days Of Christmas” and infuses it with R&B flair. The end product is a record that evokes nostalgia while appealing to their modern musical palate.

4. “12 Days Of Christmas” – Jamie Foxx

Veteran actor and musician Jamie Foxx has also taken a spin with the popular holiday tune. His R&B rendition was featured in the movie Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding (2022). While he mostly follows the melody and progression of the OG version, the lyrics of Foxx’s version are very different. For example, his true love gave him “four Birkin bags,” “11 Lamborghinis,” and “10 tennis braces,” among other things. Besides the expensive gifts at the core of his rendition, this version of the song is sure to get listeners moving.

3. “12 Days Of Christmas” – Pentatonix

Pentatonix is known for their intricate musical arrangements and harmonies. Over the years, the group has covered several holiday classics, interpreting them in interesting ways each time. Likewise, on their rendition of “12 Days Of Christmas,” they deliver another interesting vocal performance. Pentatonix is one of the most popular acapella groups in the world, and considering their catalog, they have earned their fame. “12 Days Of Christmas” is completely driven by the voices of the group’s five members. Regardless, the absence of an instrumental is barely felt, which is honestly quite iconic.

“12 Days” is the fifth track on Ginuwine’s eighth studio album, A Ginuwine Christmas. Released on October 11, 2011, the 10-track album contains covers of Christmas classics, including “Joy to the World,” and “Silent Night.” While “12 Days” was not released as a single like the aforementioned tracks, it remains one of the album’s standouts. Ginuwine’s R&B interpretation of “12 Days Of Christmas” is smooth, yet striking. Certainly, it deserves its spot on this list, and is one of the most iconic sample flips of the iconic holiday song.

1. “8 Days Of Christmas” – Destiny’s Child

Containing arguably the most iconic sample flip of “12 Days of Christmas,” this song is one of Destiny’s Child’s most recognizable holiday offerings. “8 Days Of Christmas” is the title track and lead single of the group’s fourth studio album. The production blends Hip Hop and R&B elements, creating a modern and upbeat holiday track. In addition, the arrangement includes catchy melodies and intricate harmonies that elevate the track.



