holiday music
- SongsO.T. Genasis "All I Wear For Cripmas" Hilariously Remixes Mariah Carey's Christmas JingleO.T. is too funny for this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsRXKNephew Drops A Head-Scratching "Christmas" Song "HAPPY HOLIDAYS"We are at a loss for words. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicThe 7 Best Sample Flips Of "12 Days Of Christmas"The popular Christmas tune has been sampled and interpolated a number of times.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Of The Cringiest Holiday Hip-Hop SongsSome of these lyrics should have stayed in the drafts.By Demi Phillips
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid & Susan Carol Share Moody Seasonal Song, “Snowflakes”The R&B hits just keep coming this season.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsPornhub Releases Christmas Album "XXXMas" With A$AP Ferg, Young M.A, & MorePornhub's latest holiday compilation album, titled "XXXMas", has arrived with features from A$AP Ferg, Young M.A, Rubi Rose, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSnoop Dogg Brings G-Funk To The Holidays With "Doggy Dogg Christmas"West Coast rap vet Snoop Dogg is bringing the holiday spirit with his new song "Doggy Dogg Christmas," an ode to one of the greatest times of the year.By Keenan Higgins