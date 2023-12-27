RXKNephew Drops A Head-Scratching "Christmas" Song "HAPPY HOLIDAYS"

The holiday season is still in peak form even after Christmas has come and gone once again. 2024 is just five days away and people are getting ready to start fresh. But before that happens, some artists are wanting to release some more Christmas cheer to keep the vibes up. We have seen quite a few artists take their respective stabs at creating some version of holiday-centric music. Some landed better than others. Unfortunately, RXKNephew is going to receive a lump of coal from HNHH.

He has just come through with "HAPPY HOLIDAYS," a YouTube exclusive release. RXKNephew hails from Rochester, New York, and we have not covered much of any of his material. He did land on Valee and Harry Fraud's collaborative tape Virtuoso earlier this year. In addition, Nephew has dropped several projects and singles under his name. We have yet to check all of that out.

Listen To "HAPPY HOLIDAYS" By RXKNephew

But, hearing this as his first song on the site is not a great start. Nephew does his best to rap on top of Mariah Carey's classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." However, he is so off beat and it just sounds awkward. Pair that with the ultra-aggressive lyrics and you have a recipe for disaster. We do not know if he was trying to make some sort of parody, or if he was trying. Because of that, we are left in disbelief after hearing this.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS," by RXKNephew? Do you agree with the fans that this is some heat, or is just really bad? Were Nephew's intentions for this track to be funny, or was he trying to be serious? If you think this is a bad song, is it the worst "holiday" song of all time?

