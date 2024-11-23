Coco Jones Pens Original Holiday Records For Her Christmas EP "Coco By The Fireplace"

This cleverly titled project holds a special place in the songstress' heart.

Then, on December 4 she will be heading to the Rockefeller Center for their NBC Christmas special. There, Coco Jones will be performing her Coco By The Fireplace EP. This four-pack features all original compositions by Jones. On it, she preaches self-love, self-worth, while also touching on wanting to have an old partner back in the picture. As she said in a recent IG post, "I’m tryna bring yall all the emotions this holiday😭" Speaking of emotions, this time of year means a lot to Coco. In another social media post, she mentioned just how important family is and all of the fond memories she holds near and dear from Christmas. "Christmas has always been such a special time for me ❤️ After I’d be on the road all year long I could always come home to my family and my safe place & my mommas cooking 😩" She's very happy to share that love with you all, so why not get into the holiday spirit with the links below.

Coco Jones has quickly become a force in the modern R&B/Soul space. She's a 2025 GRAMMY nominee (and previous winner) and has earned the respect of the legends that have paved the way for her like USHER. Outside of the awards she's up for, the former Disney actress has a big year ahead. The South Carolina native is preparing to drop her debut album, which will feature "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," "Sweep It Up," and her Future collab, "Most Beautiful Design." But before the New Year arrives, Coco Jones has a jam-packed but exciting holiday season. According to a recent press release, the platinum recording artist will be performing at the longstanding Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

