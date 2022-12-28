Coco is no stranger to making headlines regarding her 7-year old daughter with Ice T. The former model and mom is receiving backlash after posting a video of her young daughter Chanel Nicole twerking on Christmas. Coco captioned the silly footage, “She loves to joke.”

Commenters slammed the “Ice Loves Coco” star for “doing too much,” claiming that the video is “Not a good look at all. But Coco wasted no time defending her video as well as daughter Chanel. According to Page Six, Austin explained that she and her family members were “in the middle of” filming a TikTok video in her front yard when the 7-year-old ran out “to bust a move and make [them] laugh.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Coco Austin and daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow attend the New York Premiere of Paramount’s “Blue’s Big City Adventure” at Regal Union Square on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Read More: Coco Austin Bathes Her Daughter In The Sink

However, this isn’t the first time the mom came under fire over content featuring daughter Chanel. The former reality star got emotional last month while opening up about the criticism she and her daughter recieve online. “You don’t hear the goodness,” she told Tamron Hall. “[People] just hear a lot of bad. [They] just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.”

Back in October, Coco was slammed on social media for bathing her daughter in the kitchen sink. Once again, she clapped back at critics with a statement. “Everything I do, people have got to say something about it,” Coco told Page Six. “But now it’s kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink.”

She went on to express her frustration about people judging her and her family based on short social media clips. “I was going to the fashion show,” Coco continued, “And they took that one second and made that one little thing bigger than anything else.” Share your thoughts on Coco and Chanel’s holiday video below.