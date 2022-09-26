The parenting police are at it again.

Social media users have long loved to use various platforms to critique celebrities on virtually every move they make, from outfit options to childcare choices, but of the many famous faces who share their lives with the world online, it seems that few receive more hate than 43-year-old Coco Austin.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 15: (L – R) Ice-T, Chanel, and Coco attend the Rookie USA Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Haddad)

In the past, the reality starlet has been criticized mercilessly for pushing her 6-year-old daughter in a stroller, twerking with the young girl on camera, and even allowing Chanel to get gel nails before starting school.

Coco’s latest offence, according to the internet, is giving her child a bath in the kitchen sink. Last week, the mother of one shared a video on TikTok revealing how she and Chanel prep for a pageant day together, and it wasn’t long before the hate began rolling in.

After getting wind of the post’s virality, she hopped on Twitter to address those with something to say about her. “Wow, just wow! Here we go again,” Austin began.

“Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went viral? SMH! People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!”

Several responses to the video read, “I think she’s a bit old for the sink,” and “She’s definitely old enough to bathe herself.”

What are your thoughts on Coco Austin’s latest parenting woes? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.