Coco Austin Gets Hate From Public After Kissing Chanel “Inappropriately”

Living the life of a celebrity comes with a lot of pros and cons. That is basically historical knowledge at this point, as it comes with living a more lavish life and being known for all the right and wrong reasons. Most that dwell in the spotlight live unapologetic lives though, and Coco Austin seems to be someone that fits that bill. Ever since she and her long-time partner, Ice-T, had their daughter, Chanel, their parenting skills have been constantly berated online. Now, the hate comments are back for more with Coco’s latest video that has surfaced on Instagram.

This time Coco Austin and Chanel and enjoying some mother-daughter time in their pool. All is normal as they swim to each other under what and what happens next is what has some people up in arms. A mom and her kid kissing is nothing new obviously but the manner in which Coco and her daughter are showing affection has some people cringing and upset, deeming it inappropriate. However, there are also others siding with the 44-year-old.

The long kiss on the mouth has people divided once again on Coco Austin’s actions and here is what some had to say. One writes, “The kissing thing is a bit weird though.” Another disagrees, “Leave her alone. Ya oversexualize everything ppl make it weird because their minds go there.. it’s nothing wrong with a mother kissing her daughter. It’s innocent ya attack her anything she post! I love their relationship ❤️🤍❤️🤍” It is something that will come and go with Coco and her methods of raising Chanel. However, even if she does change, commenters will always find something negative to say about her.

What are your thoughts on this video of Coco Austin kissing her daughter Chanel like this? Is it a little too inappropriate or is it just showing normal affection for her child? Do you think Coco can ever fix her image if she chooses to? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to put all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all the breaking news in the pop culture world.

