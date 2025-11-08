Skip My House - Song by Coco Jones

Coco Jones has plenty to be grateful for this year, including getting engaged to NBA boyfriend Donovan Mitchell in July. So, the R&B songstress is singing about all that she's thankful for on her Christmas-tinged single, "Skip My House." It's a cute reversal on "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," with the South Carolina native telling the big guy there's no need to visit her house this year—she's got all she needs already. "Didn't make a list, don’t need to check it twice (Ah) / Let the fire burnt, didn't even leave no cookies out this time." As usual, she kills it on the vocals and melodies.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Holiday
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Skip My House"
Got my mother, got my father, got my health right now
Get back on my finger from my man who always holds me down
And I finally found the little peace, I can breathe in
This year I asked for what I wanted and it came around