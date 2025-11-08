Skip My House - Song by Coco Jones

BY Zachary Horvath
Coco Jones is spreading a little holiday cheer with it being that time of year already on her single "Skip My House."

Coco Jones has plenty to be grateful for this year, including getting engaged to NBA boyfriend Donovan Mitchell in July. So, the R&B songstress is singing about all that she's thankful for on her Christmas-tinged single, "Skip My House." It's a cute reversal on "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," with the South Carolina native telling the big guy there's no need to visit her house this yearshe's got all she needs already. "Didn't make a list, don’t need to check it twice (Ah) / Let the fire burnt, didn't even leave no cookies out this time." As usual, she kills it on the vocals and melodies.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Holiday

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from "Skip My House"

Got my mother, got my father, got my health right now
Get back on my finger from my man who always holds me down
And I finally found the little peace, I can breathe in
This year I asked for what I wanted and it came around

Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
