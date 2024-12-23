Kim Kardashian Covers Eartha Kitt's Classic "Santa Baby" Just In Time For The Holiday

Kim is currently churning a lot of stomachs.

There are people getting into brawls, counting money, older ripped folks wearing posing trunks, younger men getting haircuts? It gives you the feeling that you are on some sort of drug trip. Then, at the end of Kim Kardashian's trek through whatever you want to call this, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin makes a cameo. He's dressed up as Santa Claus and reveals himself after moving a camcorder away from his face. He's presumably recording Kim's adventure through this house and its frankly a baffling visual. The internet is currently at a loss and also quite upset with what the model and SKIMS founder has concocted. If you want to check out her rendition of "Santa Baby" produced by Travis Barker , check out the links below.

Are we living in an alternate dimension this holiday season? Or did Kim Kardashian really just release a new song? The latter, believe it or not, is actually more accurate. The controversial multi-media megastar has just covered Eartha Kitt's Christmas classic, "Santa Baby," and it's got the internet in an absolute tailspin at the moment. The same playful lyrics might be present, but for most listeners, they feel the aura has been completely lost. Not only that, but the music video, which you can find below, makes it all the more head-scratching . It's honestly tough to accurately describe, as the entrepreneur is crawling through a literal mad house.

