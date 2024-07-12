Kim Kardashian Gets Salmon Sperm Injected In Her Face

Kim does it all.

Kim Kardashian is someone who has a whole lot of money to spend. Overall, when you have a lot of money like Kardashian, you can be hard-pressed to find things to spend that money on. A huge part of the Kardashian brand has been their looks and maintaining some semblance of youth. Consequently, it should be no surprise that Kardashian would want to shell out some money on expensive and experimental treatments.

Well, Kardashian's latest move has her going viral on social media, and not necessarily for the best of reasons. In a new episode of The Kardashians over on Hulu, Kim revealed that she got a salmon sperm facial. What does this entail exactly? Well, it's really not that complicated. Essentially, the reality TV superstar had salmon sperm injected into her face. There are supposedly benefits to doing this, although the internet is skeptical.

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out

There were plenty of inappropriate jokes that soon followed after Kardashian made this revelation. These days, it really does feel like we know way too much about people's lives. Perhaps we weren't meant to know these things about others. Either way, Kim seems pretty shameless, and it's always going to make for great content on the show. It's been an interesting time for Kardashian, who hasn't been in the limelight nearly as much as she used to be. Instead, she seems more focused on SKIMS and turning her brand into one of the biggest in the world.

Let us know what you think of Kim Kardashian's latest cosmetic procedure, in the comments section down below. Do you feel like all of this is extremely bizarre? Have you been keeping up with The Kardashians over on Hulu?