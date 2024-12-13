Ice Spice Supports Kim Kardashian At NYC SKIMS Store Opening

Ice Spice recently dropped off another fun photo dump.

Yesterday (December 12), Kim Kardashian celebrated the opening of her Skims store in New York City with a star-studded bash. The reality star and business owner was surrounded by several of her celebrity peers, including Paris Hilton, Teyana Taylor, Ciara, and more. Ice Spice was even in attendance, stunning in an eye-catching leopard print fit.

The Bronx rapper took to Instagram earlier today to share some fun photos from the event. In them, she's seen posing alongside Kardashian, who rode a scooter throughout the night due to her broken foot. Regardless, both she and the "Bikini Bottom" artist appeared to be in good spirits, laughing as they posed for selfies. "We 🤎 skims," she affectionately captioned her post. Ice Spice's mother was even featured in some of the photos, matching her daughter in a silky leopard print jacket.

Ice Spice Shares New Photos Alongside Kim Kardashian After Skims Store Opening In NYC

This is far from the first time fans have seen Ice Spice and Kim K link up, however. Last year, Ice starred in a Skims campaign alongside Pink Pantheress, Raye, and Nessa Barrett. Before that, Kardashian's daughter North also showed love to her on TikTok by dressing up as her. This unfortunately resulted in a great deal of backlash, as social media users felt as though the video was inappropriate. Kardashian addressed the controversy during an interview with Time magazine a few months later, admitting that allowing her to post it was a mistake.

"The Ice Spice videos, she said, 'Mommy, can I post this?'" she recalled. "I was out of town, so I had my… nanny was there [and] allowed it. And as soon as I saw the words and everything, I was like, 'Oh, no no. We're taking this down.' She totally understood. So, I think that's the trial and error sometimes."