Kim Kardashian knows how difficult it is to be a mom. She currently has four kids, all with Kanye West. Although they are no longer together, they have had some success in co-parenting. Moreover, Ye’s new wife Bianca Censori has taken an interest in the kids, which certainly helps. However, it is still a difficult task to raise four kids when you have so many business ventures taking place. Growing up, Kim certainly had her own mother, Kris Jenner, as a role model of sorts. This is because Kris was raising six kids with very unique personalities and interests.

Recently, Kim Kardashian got to speak to Vogue Italia where she spoke at length about the difficulties of being a mother. Of course, she gave a huge shoutout to Kris for everything she did over the years. Moreover, she revealed the respect she has for mothers everywhere. “I have so much respect for parents and now I can’t believe what my mom went through,” Kim K said. Subsequently, she went on to reveal that Kris used to drink a glass of Vodka every single day. “She is just like, ‘Why do you think I had my vodka at 5 o’clock every day?’” Kim said.

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

(L-R) Business women/media personality Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive for the 45th annual E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on November 10, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Overall, this is a pretty wild revelation to make. However, it’s not like it had a negative impact on anyone. Instead, it was just a way for Kris to decompress after a tough day. As for Kim, she is thankful for the help she receives with her four kids. “I feel so lucky and blessed to have help, but no matter how much help you have, your babies want their mommy, you have to be the one to solve every problem and act like you have it all together,” Kim revealed.

Parenting is never easy, and the more kids you have, the more complicated it becomes. However, it is clear that many see the reward in it. Let us know what you think of these comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

