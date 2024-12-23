Kim Kardashian Creeps Fans Out With "Santa Baby" Video Where She Crawls To Macaulay Culkin

Christmas cheer or nightmare fuel?

For those of you out there looking for a less traditional Christmas celebration this year, Kim Kardashian just gave you a pretty striking conversation topic. Moreover, she released a music video for her new version of the track "Santa Baby," a song that her sister Kourtney's boo Travis Barker produced whose video stars Macaulay Culkin as Santa Claus. It's a very weird video, to say the least. The often provocative socialite crawls all over the floor amid striking home-video visual imagery, such as dollar bills on the floor, people fighting, Christmas carolers, and someone stuck in the snow. It's all... so much more bizarre than we would've expected when hearing about this on paper.

In fact, you can barely even hear Kim Kardashian's version of "Santa Baby" in the music video, as it mostly just comes off as ambient noise. The track itself is nothing to write home about, as it's really the visuals that have confused but also enticed a lot of fans out there. The SKIMS mogul is at least doing something pretty creative here, even if the results aren't exactly the most clear or well-organized creative choices.

Kim Kardashian's "Santa Baby" Music Video

Furthermore, these strange shots and set pieces have fans wondering what Kim Kardashian wanted to "say" with "Santa Baby." Do the dollar bills on the floor hint at this being some sort of capitalist critique or is this all one long and cheekily satirical thirst trap? For either interpretation, and any other, there are a lot of other visual elements that clash with them, so we doubt there's any one overarching theme. Put your tinfoil hats on and guess away, though! Beef-pilled conspiracy theorists are probably looking for some Bianca Censori shade in there somewhere...