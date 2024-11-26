Antonio Brown Mocks Kim Kardashian For Still Being In Law School

AB pulled out a movie reference.

Antonio Brown has always got jokes. The former NFL star and social media presence has gotten in hot water for making fun of pretty much everyone. He decided to keep his trolling streak going on November 26, when he targeted Kim Kardashian. While most celebrities have been supportive of Kardashian taking an interest in law, AB decided to target the celebrity's intelligence with a meme from a classic Adam Sandler movie. No caption needed, the message was loud and clear.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption: "law school." As we previously noted, the celebrity's foray into law has been met with praise from fans. But this particular post turned a few heads. Fans were perplexed as to why Kardashian was still in law school. Especially since a standard law degree takes three years. Antonio Brown saw a wide opening with regards to mockery, and he took it. He posted a photo of Adam Sandler from the 1995 cult classic Billy Madison. Sandler's titular character sits among elementary school students while AB's caption reads: "Kim Kardashian begins year 7 of law school."

Antonio Brown Posted A Photo From Billy Madison

The plot of Billy Madison sees Sandler's character attend grades 1-12 in an attempt to inherit his dad's fortune. Antonio Brown knew exactly what he was doing when he posted the photo, and fans flocked to the comment section with laughing emojis. Kim Kardashian has spoken at length about her aspiration to become a lawyer. She cited her late father, Robert Kardashian, as her biggest career influence. She also admitted that she failed her first year of law school, which has likely contributed to her lengthy degree process.