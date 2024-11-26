Antonio Brown Mocks Kim Kardashian For Still Being In Law School

BYElias Andrews422 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat
Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Antonio Brown gestures to the fans while standing in from t of former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AB pulled out a movie reference.

Antonio Brown has always got jokes. The former NFL star and social media presence has gotten in hot water for making fun of pretty much everyone. He decided to keep his trolling streak going on November 26, when he targeted Kim Kardashian. While most celebrities have been supportive of Kardashian taking an interest in law, AB decided to target the celebrity's intelligence with a meme from a classic Adam Sandler movie. No caption needed, the message was loud and clear.

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption: "law school." As we previously noted, the celebrity's foray into law has been met with praise from fans. But this particular post turned a few heads. Fans were perplexed as to why Kardashian was still in law school. Especially since a standard law degree takes three years. Antonio Brown saw a wide opening with regards to mockery, and he took it. He posted a photo of Adam Sandler from the 1995 cult classic Billy Madison. Sandler's titular character sits among elementary school students while AB's caption reads: "Kim Kardashian begins year 7 of law school."

Read More: Young Thug Reunites With Antonio Brown In The Studio After His Release

Antonio Brown Posted A Photo From Billy Madison

The plot of Billy Madison sees Sandler's character attend grades 1-12 in an attempt to inherit his dad's fortune. Antonio Brown knew exactly what he was doing when he posted the photo, and fans flocked to the comment section with laughing emojis. Kim Kardashian has spoken at length about her aspiration to become a lawyer. She cited her late father, Robert Kardashian, as her biggest career influence. She also admitted that she failed her first year of law school, which has likely contributed to her lengthy degree process.

Kim Kardashian provided an update on her law school progress during a 2023 appearance on Today. "I'm still studying," she conceded. "I'm actually in constitutional law 1 and 2 right now. Not the biggest fan of it, I've been sharing my struggle. But with that said, I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 percent... That gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through." Kim Kardashian will not be deterred from achieving her dream, even if people like Antonio Brown are going to clown her for it.

Read More: Antonio Brown Shoots His Shot At Yung Miami During "Caresha Please" Interview

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...