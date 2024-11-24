Antonio Brown Shoots His Shot At Yung Miami During "Caresha Please" Interview

Antonio Brown is going viral for several moments from his discussion with Yung Miami.

Antonio Brown attempted to ask out Yung Miami during his appearance on her talk show, Caresha Please. The topic began with Yung Miami asking the age of the 36-year-old former receiver. "I like to be in a relationship where I can learn something," Miami explained. "I like maturity." She then asked Brown for his current relationship status, to which he answered: "I'm waiting for you."

The moment is going viral on social media, with fans sharing mixed responses. "If those cameras were off….he would’ve had her. I can tell," one user responded to the clip on X (formerly Twitter). Others were less supportive of the flirting. "It’s so wack when you approach a woman like this. Okay you got that initial chuckle now get serious my boi!" one fan wrote.

Antonio Brown Attends Hawks-Clippers Game

Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Elsewhere during the interview, Brown also defended his online antics as being for entertainment. “I just got testosterone and I just like to be respected. You know what I'm saying? I'm from Miami, so I took a lot of disrespect. But for the most part, I'm just an entertainer and I like to bring a lot of tension to s**t,” he explained. “Because I feel like people don't push me to a point where I was, like, nah, I got to be… not even defend myself, it's just, like, now I got to make a joke out of them. I come up with big jokes, smokes and jokes. So, if I'm being funny or bringing some light to something, it's probably some realness and a little entertainment because I don't want to take it too serious."

Antonio Brown Speaks With Yung Miami

Brown has made countless headlines in recent years since his retirement from the NFL. Last month, he endorsed Donald Trump at one of his rallies in Pennsylvania, where he used to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Check out Antonio Brown's viral appearance on Yung Miami's Caresha Please below.