Saweetie Wants To Be Naughty & Nice This Holiday Season On Her "Dear Big Santa" EP

Saweetie is getting ready for the holiday season early this year.

Unless there's someone we've missed, she looks to be the first in the genre to be releasing holiday tunes. These are her first Christmas songs of her career too, and they are naughty and nice. "I Want You This Christmas" is the cutesier and cuddlier record, as she sings and raps about treating her man right. However, "Big Santa" is the complete opposite. The are numerous sexual innuendos peppered throughout the song, such as "Put me on your wishlist, I know you wanna have me / I got a big bow on my body, unwrap me / Might be a little naughty, but you know I keep it classy (Mwah)." No matter where you fall on Santa's list, Saweetie's got you covered with an ideal anthem this Christmas.

The holiday season is the most magical time of the year for a lot of people. They love celebrating and getting in the spirit as soon as Halloween is in its waning moments. Decorations inside and out start to get put up, wish lists are made, and family time is spent as much as possible. Musicians do help in getting people in the right mindset, as carols and other iconic compositions are always on the radio or ringing throughout stores of all kinds. Overall, the really help spread that holiday cheer and set the vibes right for the next two months. California rapper Saweetie is looking to assist with that, as she is here with her Dear Big Santa EP.

