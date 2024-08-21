310babii Recruits Saweetie For Alternate Version Of Smash Hit "Rock Your Hips"

One of the West Coast's newest hitmakers links with an established veteran femcee.

310babii is continuing to build on the success of his viral single "soak city". The Inglewood, California native has definitely put any and all one-hit wonder claims to shame, especially since dropping other tracks like "pink whitney", the "soak city" remix with OhGeesy & BlueBucksClan, and now "rock your hips". The latter is one of his 2024 singles, as well as one of the lead off tracks for his February 23 LP, nights and weekends. The project went on to feature multiple California natives such as Kalan.FrFr, 03 Greedo, Tyga, Blueface, and more. Now, that West Coast collaboration portfolio is growing for 310babii with the release of the "rock your hips" remake with Saweetie.

The 18-year-old didn't stop there, though. He dropped this track with several other renditions of this remix. You can also bump "sped up", "slowed down", "instrumental", and a clean version. The "rock your hips" collab also has a fun and quirky music video, with 310babii learning how to play golf. His coach instructs that he needs to "rock your hips like Shakira" to get a good swing off the tee box. When he does this, he gets a hole and one immediately. There's some choreography during Saweetie's part which could led to a dance craze on TikTok. If you're looking for fun summer song to bump in the whip or at outdoor parties, then "rock your hips" is for you. You can check out the remix with Saweetie with the music video link below.

"Rock Your Hips" - 310babii & Saweetie

