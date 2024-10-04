310Babii Drops Sophomore Album "310Degrees"

The young Inglewood rapper is back for his sophomore release and second album of 2024 after a very strong year.

Rising Inglewood rapper 310Babii unloaded his latest album, 310Degrees. The 18-year-old has been earning some buzz online thanks in part to his 2023 viral hit, "Soak City." The track earned him his first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (peaking at #53) as well as a platinum certification. He also had the first major festival performance of his career, delivering a set at Rolling Loud Cali in March. Additionally, he performed "Soak City" on the red carpet at the BET Awards. And now, he's back with his sophomore album, after releasing his debut album Nights & Weekends earlier this year.

310Degrees features a lengthy guest list. Roy Woods makes multiple appearances. OhGeesy, BlueBucksClan, Luh Tyler, Saweetie, and others round out the list. 310Babii blends familiar sounds from across popular hip-hop, but his California upbringing cuts through everything else and it is still a West Coast album at its core. At times, clear inspiration from contemporary California rappers shines through, including YG and Larry June. The album features some witty bars and upbeat production good for driving around to or dancing to. As 310Babii continues to work towards solidifying himself among the hottest prospects California has to offer, his growth is felt on his latest project, which clocks in at just under 30 minutes. Stream 310Degrees below and check out the interview HNHH did with 310Babii last December as well.

310babii - 310degrees