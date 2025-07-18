Wendy Williams has been fighting for her freedom for years, and according to her, it's all she can hope for on her 61st birthday. TMZ caught up with the beloved ex-talk show host as she headed to dinner at Delmonico’s in New York City to celebrate the occasion on Tuesday (July 15). She was joined by two of her attorneys, as well as her longtime friend and former executive producer, Suzanne Bass. When asked if she had any birthday wishes, Williams simply said, "out of guardianship."

This is far from the first time she's spoken out about her guardianship, however. In 2023, she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. This can affect one's nervous system, their ability to communicate, and more. The conditions are also associated with personality and behavioral changes.

Despite this, Williams denies being cognitively impaired, as has been alleged by her court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey.

Wendy Williams Guardianship

Wendy Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

During an interview on NewsNation’s Banfield in March, she vented about the assisted living facility where she resides, making it clear that she doesn't think she needs to be there. “I don’t have the freedom to do virtually anything,” she explained. “I’m on the fifth floor. They call it ‘the memory unit,’ so it’s for people who don’t remember anything.”

“I have a bedroom, a bathroom, and a window. That’s it," she added. “I’m ready to leave ... I want my independence back. I want out of this guardianship. It’s suffocating. It’s very lonely.”