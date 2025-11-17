Nicki Minaj will be speaking at the United Nations on Tuesday in New York City to address the alleged mass killing of Christians in Nigeria. In doing so, she’ll be appearing alongside U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz, who announced the move on social media on Sunday.

Minaj confirmed the news by responding to Waltz: “Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know. The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”

Thanking Minaj for her public support, Waltz labeled her the “greatest female recording artist” of all time. “Nicki Minaj is not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice. I’m grateful she’s leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the President and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters,” Waltz said.

Nicki Minaj's Donald Trump Support

Minaj previously spoke out about the situation in Nigeria by praising Donald Trump’s statement on the matter. He had claimed, “Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

She added to the message: “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

Critics of Trump have argued that the killings are not the result of religious persecution and that more accurate explanations include terrorism, land disputes, and actions related to organized crime. The BBC reports that various organizations monitoring violence in Nigeria say there is no evidence that Christians are dying at a higher rate than Muslims.