Nicki Minaj is facing tons of backlash on social media for sharing Donald Trump's recent message in which he claimed "thousands of Christians are being killed" in Nigeria. In sharing the statement, Minaj thanked the President and also referenced Christian persecution.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude," she wrote. "We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

In the replies, tons of users have since accused her of spreading falsehoods about what's going on in the country. “Suddenly there’s a campaign about something that happened in Nigeria, and they want to blame Muslims. The funny thing is, Nicki Minaj suddenly cares about Christianity but stays silent about what’s happening to Christians in Gaza. So that seems to be orchestrated by someone,” one user said.

Another argued: “There is no ethnic or religious group that is being persecuted in Nigeria. What we have are Boko Haram terrorists, and they don’t discriminate; in fact, they attack and kill more Muslims while praying at mosques than any other faith in the country.”

The BBC reports that various organizations monitoring violence in Nigeria have suggested there is no evidence that Christians are being killed at a higher rate than Muslims.

Does Nicki Minaj Support Donald Trump?

It's not the first time Nicki Minaj has voiced her support for Donald Trump on social media in recent weeks. She also divided her fanbase by praising the President in the midst of trolling his opponent in the 2024 Presidential Election, Kamala Harris.