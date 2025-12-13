Gavin Newsom Makes Nicki Minaj Rant Again By Cosigning Megan Thee Stallion

Dec 21, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj hates California governor Gavin Newsom, recently trashing his defense of transgender children and his political aspirations.

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion used to be collaborators, but the nasty feud between them has made them rivals. So much so, in fact, that California governor Gavin Newsom used Megan's "HISS" disses against Nicki for a new social media ad to convey his distaste for United States president Donald Trump.

Newsom's team's clip uses the "Megan's Law" bar to criticize Trump's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein, including more photos from Trump at Epstein's parties and "Trump condoms" the sex offender allegedly handed out. This, of course, did not please the Queen of the Barbz.

"Career politician at the brink of his moment realigns to become nothing more than a Nicki Minaj ANTI," she wrote on Twitter. "OOF. So now he’s the guy running on 'wanting to see trans kids' AND willing to lower himself to becoming just another FEMALE RAPPER to get obliterated by NICKI MINAJ. #FREEChristians #NewScum." "Wanting to see more TRANSKIDS NEWSOME GRUESOME Haha Fire victims? Nah Hollywood? Nah Swatting calls to homes with innocent children? Nah GAVIN WANTS ONE THING. TRANSKIDS NEWSOME this one made me laugh really loud LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Gotta admit I’m funny."

"Oh gavvy Pooh the ppl behind you clearly don’t care about you," the Trinidadian superstar went on. "I can go a lot deeper. Arch your back. Today you get another chance. Tmrw no more. I’d switch gears. You & your entire team. Blessings." She also tweeted about pandering and joked about Governor Newsom transitioning.

Nicki Minaj's Beef With Gavin Newsom

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj blasted Gavin Newsom recently amid his defense of trans kids, taking to Twitter to fire off. "Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids," she wrote "Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav The Gav Nots GavOUT Send in the next guy, I’m bored."

Nicki Minaj's recent Trump support also adds a lot to this narrative. As for her beef with Gavin Newsom, he allegedly didn't help out when she reached out about swatting incidents at her home in the state. And Megan Thee Stallion is just watching it all go down without a word.

